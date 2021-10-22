Cowen Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $18.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

