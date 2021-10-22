Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $60,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.