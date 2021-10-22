Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 159,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,239. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

