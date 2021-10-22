Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €15.90 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

CRARY opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

