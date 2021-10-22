Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €15.90 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.
CRARY opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
