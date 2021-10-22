Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.70 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €13.70 ($16.12) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.00 ($21.18).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €11.32 ($13.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.82 and its 200 day moving average is €27.04. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

