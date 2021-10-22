Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

CWAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

