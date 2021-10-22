Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.
CWAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
