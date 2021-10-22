Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $60.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

