Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

