Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

