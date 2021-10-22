Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 359.38 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £923.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 716.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

