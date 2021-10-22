Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $319.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

