Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

