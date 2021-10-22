Critical Analysis: CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 12.10% 23.59% 8.66% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and CM Life Sciences II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus price target of $399.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of CM Life Sciences II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and CM Life Sciences II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 7.19 $364.30 million $8.13 51.32 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.