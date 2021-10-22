Critical Contrast: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 18.36 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million ($1.47) -2.95

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgeX Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AgeX Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -925.48% N/A -273.48% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.65% -48.04%

Volatility & Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

