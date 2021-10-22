CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, CROAT has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $327,762.44 and $11.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,745,909 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

