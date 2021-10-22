Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $135.93, but opened at $141.20. Crocs shares last traded at $148.70, with a volume of 76,731 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

