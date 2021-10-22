CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.