CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in CSX by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

