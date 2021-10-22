CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

