CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.35.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.