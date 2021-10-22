CUE Protocol Price Up 6.2% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $37.13 or 0.00059224 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $282,798.62 and approximately $2,227.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

