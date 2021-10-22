CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE:CVI opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

