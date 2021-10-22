CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,064,522 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

