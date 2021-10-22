CyberMiles Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $690,223.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $690,223.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,452.68 or 1.00026596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00317775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00056360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

