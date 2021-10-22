Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Rating Lowered to D- at TheStreet

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

