CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.