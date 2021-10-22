DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

