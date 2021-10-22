Dana Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
Shares of DAN opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.50.
DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.