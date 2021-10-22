Dana Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.