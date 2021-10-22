Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 9.8% Higher

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.12. 51,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,431,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

