DAOstack (GEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204,664.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $204,664.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,068.13 or 1.00050540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00050525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00688609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004242 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

