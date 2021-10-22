Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $668,182.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $82.46 or 0.00134074 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $668,182.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00199142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 77,528 coins and its circulating supply is 39,889 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

