Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Trading Up 2%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 4,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

