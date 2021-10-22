Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

AYX stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

