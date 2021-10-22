DEAPcoin Trading Down 1.6% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,421,437 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

