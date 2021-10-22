Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

