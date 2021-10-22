Denise Collis Purchases 1,441 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Denise Collis acquired 1,441 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,980.93).

LON EMIS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,366 ($17.85). 243,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,263.65. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £864.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

