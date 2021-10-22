Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

