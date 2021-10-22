Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.31. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 404 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

