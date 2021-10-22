Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.