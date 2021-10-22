Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$260.57.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$258.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$232.15. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.