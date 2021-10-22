Desjardins Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$202.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$204.14.

TSE:GSY opened at C$194.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$195.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. goeasy has a one year low of C$66.51 and a one year high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.4386475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

