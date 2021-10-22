Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 886 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

