Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $435.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

