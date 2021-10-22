Deutsche Bank AG Has $800,000 Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Busey worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

