Deutsche Bank AG Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 43.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 340.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TMST stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $590.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.