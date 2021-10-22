Deutsche Bank AG Has $904,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

