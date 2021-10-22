Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,258,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

