Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

LON FERG opened at £108.15 ($141.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 12-month high of £108.24 ($141.42). The company has a market capitalization of £24.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £103.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,918.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

