Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Several other research firms have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,267 ($29.62) on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The stock has a market cap of £43.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,020.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

