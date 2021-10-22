Dev Protocol (DEV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,100.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004192 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.87 million and $133,100.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.00486006 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

